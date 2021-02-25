Fed's Wiliams: Fed should maintain bond buys, expected sharp rebound in 2021

The New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said Thursday says a combination of strong fiscal support and continued vaccine distributions could help lift the US economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and lead to the strongest growth in decades,
"With strong federal fiscal support and continued progress on vaccination, GDP growth this year could be the strongest we’ve seen in decades,"
Still, the economy remains under threat from the pandemic, and new strains of the virus could slow the recovery or lead to more infections, Williams said, echoing remarks made by other Fed officials on Thursday.
Williams said the Fed will "remain committed to using our full range of tools to help assure that the recovery will be as robust as possible."
Key comments
Williams says he is more optimistic about the medium-term outlook for the economy.
Williams says he expects underlying inflationary pressures to remain subdued for some time.
Williams says Fed remains committed to using full range of tools to assure that the recovery will be as robust as possible.
Williams says the emergence of new strains of the virus could slow the path to a post-covid world.
NY Fed's Williams says GDP growth this year could be the strongest in decades with strong fiscal support and continued progress on vaccination.
Williams says further closing the unemployment gap between black and white workers will be an important part of a full recovery.
Market implications
On Thursday, the bond market was rattled in a catastrophic 7-year auction and there were question marks raised over the US stock market valuations and confidence in the US economy in general.
Inflation worries among investors has seen the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields Uhit a one-year high of 1.53%.
This has been prompting investors to lock in profits on some high-flying growth stocks due to concerns over heightened valuations.
However, Williams says he is more optimistic about the medium-term outlook for the economy, in an effort to give investors some peace of mind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats sharply from 0.8000 amid soaring yields, falling equities
US Treasury yields remain in the eye of the storm, soaring to fresh one-year highs post-auction AUD/USD retreated sharply from fresh multi-year highs above 0.8000.
EUR/USD losses the 1.2200 threshold as Wall Street plunges
Wall Street edged sharply lower mid-US session, heading into the close near daily lows. EUR/USD trades around 1.2180 heading into the Asian opening.
Gold: US yields sky-rocket, the bears go back to the drawing board
Gold prices have dropped to a fresh low of $1,765 and have traded over 2% lower on the day so far. The US yields have sky-rocketed, raising the prospects of the Federal Reserve needing to step into the bond market with yield curve control, (YCC).
XRP at risk of a 50% drop as critical indicator screams buy
XRP had a wild run in the past month, experiencing a ton of volatility that started with an initial pump orchestrated by the Reddit group named WallStreetBets. The digital asset remains quite volatile and could be poised for a significant drop.
US Dollar Index remains depressed below 90.00
The greenback manages to bounce off weekly lows near 89.70, although it keeps navigating a sea of red when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).