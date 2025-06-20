Fed's Waller: The Fed is in position as early as July for cuts

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller said that the Fed is in a position to cut the policy rate as early as July, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"Central banks should look through tariff effects on inflation."
"I do not think inflation impact from tariffs will be big, trend is looking good."
"Not sure if committee would go along but the data is good, unemployment is low, inflation is close to target."
"The Fed has room to bring rates down and then can see what happens with inflation."
"The process should start slow to be sure there are no surprises, if there is a shock the fed could pause."
"So far the data has been fine, with no reason to wait much longer to cut."
"The tariffs should pose a one-off level effect on prices and not be a persistent boost to inflation."
"The Fed has been on pause for six months waiting for an inflation shock that has not arrived."
"The job market is solid, but starting to see things like high unemployment for recent graduates."
"Seeing job creation coming down and other things that are suggesting the labor market is getting weaker."
"The fed should not wait for the job market to crash in order to cut rates."
Market reaction
The US Dollar (USD) Index edged lower with the immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 98.63.
These comments received a dovish score of 3.4 from FXStreet Speechtracker. As a result, FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index retreated within the hawkish territory, declining from 108.84 to 107.23.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to recovery gains above 1.1500 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds its winning streak for the third successive day, holding firm above 1.1500 in the European session on Friday. The pair recovers as the US Dollar loses ground, possibly driven by a technical pullback and receding fears over a likely US military attack on Iran. Geopolitics remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds the rebound near 1.3500 despite weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD has found demand and retakes 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. The pair seems to have ignored the downbeat UK Retail Sales data for May. Broad US Dollar weakness, amid easing Middle East tensions, keeps the major underpinned.
Gold price struggles near weekly low amid fewer Fed rate cut bets, despite Middle East tensions
Gold price is seen consolidating its intraday losses to over a one-week low and trades just below the $3,350 level during the first half of the European session. The US Federal Reserve earlier this week trimmed the outlook for rate cuts in 2026 and 2027, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and undermining demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
Weekly focus: War and risk of escalation weigh on market sentiment
The war between Israel and Iran and the risk of further escalation weighed on markets this week. Equity markets largely traded in red and US treasury yields slid lower. That said, markets were by no means in full risk-off sentiment.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.