Fed's Waller: Tariffs will be a one time price increase

In an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller reiterated that he continues to believe that tariffs will cause a one-time increase in prices and added that the Fed's standard playbook is to look through one-time price impacts, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"Markets are watching fiscal policy and have concerns."

"Markets are looking for more fiscal discipline."

"Fed won't buy bonds in primary auctions."

"Hard data shows economy doing quite well, scant sign of tariff impact so far."

"If tariffs are closer to 10% then economy in good shape for the second half."

"If tariffs settle down, the Fed could be in position to cut in the later part of the year."

"Much more optimistic now relative to last month on tariffs."

"Very hopeful the current path of administration is a good one."

"Firms are pausing but not canceling plans."

"Not seeing much from tariffs to drive inflation persistently."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the US Dollar's performance. At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 99.70.