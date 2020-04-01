Fed's Rosengren: We expect the unemployment rate to rise dramatically

"Today, we're witnessing the pandemic's stark effects on public health," Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said in his prepared remarks on Wednesday, per Reuters. "Meanwhile, the necessary response – social distancing – has stilled our strong economy, disrupting countless lives and livelihoods."
"We must continue to adapt as the crisis proceeds," Rosengren added. "Unfortunately, we expect the unemployment rate to rise dramatically."
Risk aversion
As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 600 were both down around 3.5% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was erasing 3.3%.
EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat
EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.
GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.
Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?
Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.
WTI drops to $20 area after EIA reports huge increase in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a huge build-up in crude oil stockpiles.