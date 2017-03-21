Fed’s Rosengren: Sharp rise in US apartment prices may signal financial instabilities

Fed’s Rosengren: Sharp rise in US apartment prices may signal financial instabilitiesBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reporting headlines from the Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, as he addresses a multi-day conference on Banking Supervision in Indonesia.
Key Points:
Hot US commercial real estate sector could amplify potential economic downturn
Difficult to slow real estate price rises with interest rates
Regulators should consider better alternative tools to protect economy from real estate run-up
Sharp rise in US apartment prices may signal financial instabilities
Global regulators may need to act if low rates, 'reach for yield' lead to financial problems