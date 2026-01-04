TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Fed’s Paulson: Job market has been bending not breaking

Fed’s Paulson: Job market has been bending not breaking
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Speaking ahead of the 2026 Allied Social Science Associations Annual Meeting on Saturday, Philadelphia Federal Reserve (Fed) President Anna Paulson noted that “job market has been bending not breaking.”

Additional quotes

Labor market tends to be a clearer signal than GDP data.
Possible asset liquidation could lead to strong growth and weak job creation.
Tariff price adjustments likely complete over next six months.
Baseline outlook for economy is pretty benign.
I expect to see inflation moderate and job market stabilize with GDP around 2%.
Sees labor market risks as elevated
Federal Reserve policy acting to reduce inflation.
State of job market has supported Fed easing campaign.
Tariffs are a key factor in keeping inflation above target.
Inflation likely returns to normal over next year.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is holding modest gains near 98.50, at the time of writing.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.03%0.02%-0.09%0.03%0.16%0.10%0.02%
EUR0.03%0.06%-0.02%0.07%0.19%0.14%0.04%
GBP-0.02%-0.06%0.00%0.00%0.14%0.07%-0.02%
JPY0.09%0.02%0.00%0.10%0.23%0.17%0.07%
CAD-0.03%-0.07%-0.01%-0.10%0.12%0.06%-0.03%
AUD-0.16%-0.19%-0.14%-0.23%-0.12%-0.06%-0.17%
NZD-0.10%-0.14%-0.07%-0.17%-0.06%0.06%-0.09%
CHF-0.02%-0.04%0.02%-0.07%0.03%0.17%0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 as US Dollar loses strength

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 as US Dollar loses strength

EUR/USD returned to the 1.1750 price zone in the American session on Friday, despite falling Wall Street, which indicates risk aversion. Trading conditions remain thin following the New Year holiday and ahead of the weekend, with the focus shifting to US employment and European data scheduled for next week.

GBP/USD nears 1.3500, holds within familiar levels

GBP/USD nears 1.3500, holds within familiar levels

After testing 1.3400 on the last day of 2025, GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound. Nevertheless, the pair finds it difficult to gather momentum and trades with modest intraday gains at around 1.3490 as market participants remain in holiday mood.

Gold eyes a volatile week on geopolitical woes, key US jobs data

Gold eyes a volatile week on geopolitical woes, key US jobs data

Gold eyes another volatile week, starting out on Monday, as it holds above $4,300 following a sharp retreat on Friday from around $4,400. Escalating geopolitical tensions after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and uncertainty ahead of the critical US jobs data releases could keep Gold underpinned. 

Powerful guide to ISM, building permits, NFP and Silver technicals

Powerful guide to ISM, building permits, NFP and Silver technicals

Next week is important for U.S. markets. We get key economic data that can move stocks, bonds, and the dollar. The main reports are ISM Manufacturing, ISM Services, Building Permits, and Non-Farm Payrolls. Traders will watch these closely.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers