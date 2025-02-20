Fed’s Musalem: Inflation risks are tilted to the upside

On Thursday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem warned that rising inflation expectations combined with the risk of stubborn stagflation could create a double challenge for the US economy.
Key Takeaways
Assurance inflation is returning to 2% target needed before further policy changes; patient approach appropriate.
His baseline is for inflation to return to 2%, but risks are skewed to the upside.
Inflation expectations have moved higher, would make Fed's job more difficult if sustained.
There are scenarios where progress on inflation stalls or inflation rises alongside a weakening labor market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retargets 1.0500 on extra Dollar weakness
The selling pressure around the US Dollar picks up pace and lifts EUR/USD to the area of two-day peaks near the 1.0480 level amid declining US and German yields.
Gold poised to challenge record highs
Gold prices maintain their bullish stance near recent all-time highs above $2,950 per ounce troy amid the US Dollar's sell-off, shrinking US yields across the curve, and persistent tariff concerns and geopolitical woes.
GBP/USD climbs to two-month tops near 1.2650
GBP/USD now accelerates its daily recovery, leaving behind two daily pullbacks in a row and advancing to the 1.2650 region, or freshtwo-month highs, in response to the increasing selling bias in the Greenback.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.