Fed's Logan: Cooling labor market could be evidence its time to cut rates

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan hit newswires late on Thursday, noting that inflation progress has been significant, the US labor market remains far too firm to push the Fed into rate cuts any time soon. Fed policymaker Logan went on to admit that even if inflation hits 2%, it may not be enough independently to squeeze a rate trim out of the Fed.
Key highlights
Potential inflation increase would be a sign for further monetary policy action.
Cooling labor market or demand could be evidence it's time to cut rates.
Choices in 2025 between resuming rate cuts or holding rates steady for a prolonged period.
Fed should guide rate path to maintain anchored inflation expectations.
There is uncertainty due to trade policy and volatile financial conditions.
Trade policy changes could significantly affect economy.
2% inflation does not imply rate cuts.
Strong labor market as a sign of nearing neutrality.
With inflation near 2% and labor market holding steady, Fed may not cut rates soon.
Real neutral estimates in US vary widely, but most have increased since the pandemic.
Logan emphasizes overall financial conditions when setting monetary policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains focused on 0.6300 and beyond
AUD/USD managed to regain traction after an earlier pullback to the mid-0.6200s on Thursday, maintaining its attention on the key resistance zone around the 0.6300 mark ahead of key US NFP data on Friday.
EUR/USD: Further recovery now looks at US NFP
A mild uptick in the US Dollar sparked a corrective move in the risk complex, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.0350 zone amid steady prudence ahead of the publication of US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Gold dives as traders book profit amid strong US Dollar
Gold price advance stalled on Thursday as United States Treasury bond yields recovered, and the Greenback holds minimal gains. Traders seem to be booking profits ahead of the release of the latest US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which could spark volatility in the financial markets.
Ethereum struggles before $2,817, Pectra to launch on testnet on February 26 and March 5
Ethereum is down 3% on Thursday as developers agreed that the Pectra upgrade will officially launch on the Holesky and Sepolia testnets in February and March. Meanwhile, ETH could test the upper boundary line of a key descending channel if it sustains a firm move above the $2,817 level.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.