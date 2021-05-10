Fed’s Kashkari: Labor market remains in deep hole, doing everything to accelerate recovery

"We at the Federal Reserve are doing everything we can to accelerate that job-market recovery,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.
"We are still somewhere between 8 and 10 million jobs below where we were before the pandemic.”
"We still are in a deep hole and we still need to do everything we can to put those folks back to work more quickly.”
The US dollar is attempting to find its feet in Asia after Friday’s knockdown on terrible NFP numbers. However, the risk sentiment remains upbeat on expectations that Fed will stay lower on rates for longer.
