Fed’s Kashkari: Inflation still too high, at 3%
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gave a speech at the Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute's Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Minneapolis on Thursday, in which he talked about the labor market and inflation.
Key takeaways
Some sectors of labor market look under pressure.
Mixed signals from economy.
Inflation still too high, at 3%."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.44%
|-0.48%
|-0.35%
|0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.64%
|EUR
|0.44%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.50%
|0.30%
|0.27%
|-0.21%
|GBP
|0.48%
|0.03%
|0.12%
|0.55%
|0.34%
|0.30%
|-0.17%
|JPY
|0.35%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|0.40%
|0.23%
|0.16%
|-0.29%
|CAD
|-0.06%
|-0.50%
|-0.55%
|-0.40%
|-0.19%
|-0.22%
|-0.70%
|AUD
|0.13%
|-0.30%
|-0.34%
|-0.23%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|-0.50%
|NZD
|0.17%
|-0.27%
|-0.30%
|-0.16%
|0.22%
|0.04%
|-0.47%
|CHF
|0.64%
|0.21%
|0.17%
|0.29%
|0.70%
|0.50%
|0.47%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.