Fed's Kaplan: We are more willing to be aggressive and less preemptive

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan reiterated that the Federal Reserve's desire is to anchor inflation expectation at 2%, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The nice and desirable thing about infrastructure spending is that is a long-term investment."

"It is clear we need more wi-fi and other infrastructure spending to make us more productive."

"Infrastructure is an investment worth making."

"Will have to see how inflation shakes out; expect it to rise this year and moderate in 2022 and 2023."

"Right now, we are more willing to be aggressive and less preemptive."

"Fed doesn't have good visibility into nonbank financials."

"Worried about excess risk-taking and leverage in non-bank financials."

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.22% on a daily basis at 93.10.