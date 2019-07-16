Fed's Kaplan: Could be convinced to cut rates amid bond markets' signals - WSJ

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who told Fox Business back in late June that it was too soon to change the stance on the monetary policy and argued that he needed to see more material deterioration before backing a rate cut, said that he could be convinced to cut rates "based on signals coming from bond markets."

"A potential rate cut should be limited, and it should be restrained," Kaplan said according to The WSJ's Nick Timiraos.

Despite Kaplan's dovish shift, however, the US Dollar Index cling to its daily gains near 97.30.