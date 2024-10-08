Fed's Jefferson will watch incoming data, making decision meeting by meeting

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday the US central bank's 50 basis points (bps) interest-rate cut in September was aimed at keeping the labor market strong even as inflation continues to ease, per Reuters.
Key quotes
"The FOMC has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward our 2% goal.”
"To maintain the strength of the labor market, my FOMC colleagues and I recalibrated our policy stance last month.”
"Economic activity continues to grow at a solid pace. Inflation has eased substantially. The labor market has cooled from its formerly overheated state.”
"I expect that we will continue to make progress toward that goal.”
"My approach to monetary policymaking is to make decisions meeting by meeting.”
."As the economy evolves, I will continue to update my thinking about policy to best promote maximum employment and price stability.”
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.03% higher on the day at 102.50, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
