Fed's Harker: Still pencils in a rate hike in December, three rate hikes for next year

Fed's Harker: Still pencils in a rate hike in December, three rate hikes for next yearBy Eren Sengezer
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker recently crossed the news wires saying that hitting the pause on the Fed's rate hikes would be appropriate.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- The labor markets felt really tight.
- Horrific devastation from hurricanes will have transitory effect on the economy
- Low growth in wages may be due to shift in who is employed, starting to see some upward wage pressure
- For average American low inflation is not a problem, but there are risks for monetary policy
- Still pencils in a rate hike in December, three rate hikes for next year
