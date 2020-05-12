Fed's Harker: Life will not go back to the way it was for a lot of people

Rural health care systems were already under pressure and the coronavirus is exacerbating that trend, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

"Parts of the agriculture sector were already under a lot of stress and crisis will not help."

"People are understandably reluctant to walk into large crowded places but other places will slowly open up."

"Jury is out on whether business travel will snap back to where it used to be."

"Life will not go back to the way it was for a lot of people."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.45% on the day at 99.77.