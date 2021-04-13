Fed's Harker: Fed policy is going to hold steady for now

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday that he expects the Gross Domestic Product to grow by around 5-6% in 2021, as reported by Reuters.

"The Federal Reserve's policy is going to hold steady right now," Harker added and reiterated that he expects the unemployment rate to continue to fall throughout this year.

Market reaction

The greenback continues to weaken against its rivals after these comments. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was losing 0.19% on a daily basis at 91.91.