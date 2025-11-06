Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said late Thursday that he saw upside risks to inflation.

Key quotes



The economy has been resilient in the face of uncertainty.



Job market has softened of late but has been around full employment.



Expects economy will pick up next year after soft 4Q.



Expects economy 'to do well' next year.



Tariffs are driving up inflation but impact will fade next year.



Expects a continued gradual cooling in job market with downside risks.



Sees upside risks to inflation.



Uncertainty around tariffs have weighed on companies.



Companies closer to consumers have limited tariff pass through.



Fed's two mandates are somewhat in tension.



Longer term inflation expectations have been anchored.



Is committed to keeping inflation expectations anchored.



Government deficits on unsustainable path.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 99.70, down 0.46% on the day.

(This story was corrected on November 7 at 1:30 GMT to say, in the title, that Fed’s Musalem: Sees upside risks to inflation, not Fed’s Hammack)