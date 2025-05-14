Fed's Goolsbee: Some parts of April inflation represent lagged nature of data

In an interview with National Public Radio (NPR) on Wednesday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted that some parts of the April inflation report represent the lagged nature of the data, adding that the Fed is still holding its breath.
Key takeaways
"It will take time for current inflation trends to show up in the data."
"Right now is a time for the Fed to wait for more information, try to get past the noise in the data."
"The Fed's job is to be a steady hand not respond to daily gyrations of stock market or policy pronouncements."
"Cannot jump to conclusions about long-term trends given all the short term volatility."
Market reaction
The US Dollar stays on the back foot following these comments. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.57% on the day at 100.35.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.1250 amid intense US Dollar selling
EUR/USD picks up fresh bids and extends gains to test 1.1250 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar sees a fresh leg down amid hot US inflation data and a worsening mood. Traders await the speeches from ECB and Fed policymakers and trade headlines for fresh trading impulse.
GBP/USD holds recovery gains near 1.3350 as US Dollar loses further ground
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3350 in Wednesday’s European session, extending Tuesday's 1% rally. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar sell-off even as risk sentiment turns negative. Fedspeak and trade talks remain in focus.
Gold retreats slightly, failing to benefit from US dollar weakness
Gold dips back to $3,225 on Wednesday as it faces renewed outflows, erasing almost all the gains registered on Tuesday. Softer-than-expected inflation data for April released on Tuesday provided a sigh of relief for markets, with the widely-feared inflation shock from tariffs not materializing yet.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.