Fed's George: Weak inflation reading not related to weak economy

Fed's George: Weak inflation reading not related to weak economyBy Eren Sengezer
Kansas City Fed President Esther George is out on the wires, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Job growth seen weakening, will remain at levels needed to absorb new workers & keep unemployment low
- Most recent Fed projections make it seem like full employment has been met
- Weak inflation reading doesn’t seem to be related to weak economy, with general confidence it will increase
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.