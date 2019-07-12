Fed's Evans: Slowing foreign growth is going to dampen US economy

Additional comments from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans continue to cross the wires. "It's hard for businesses to make long-term plans given the uncertainty around trade landscape," Evans said. "Slowing foreign growth is going to dampen the U.S. economy."

Regarding the monetary policy outlook, "the current Fed framework is adequate as long as policymakers are willing to actively push for inflation above 2% to assure target is met symmetrically," Evans explained, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near the 97 mark.