Fed's Evans: Negative rates unlikely to be used as a tool in US

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Monday that he doesn't anticipate that negative interest rates would be used as a tool in the United States.

"State and local governments provide important services, the federal government should strongly consider supporting all 50 states," Evans added.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the index was up 1.12% on the day at 100.22.