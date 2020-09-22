Fed's Evans: Fed has more to discuss in terms of further quantitative easing

Regulators need to ensure the safety of the financial sector so the Federal Reserve can set rates based on the economy rather than financial stability concerns Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Chales Evans said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Fed has more to discuss in terms of further quantitative easing."

"Yield curve control would likely be a statement about interest rates for perhaps six months or a year."

"At the moment 10-year treasury rates are quite low, I don't see any issues about that."

"Fed needs to have more discussion about averaging 2% inflation but there is no explicit formula."

Market reaction

US Dollar Index continues to push higher and was last seen gaining 0.39% on the day at 93.92.