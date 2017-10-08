Fed's Dudley: Weak dollar should help boost import prices, help push up inflation

Fed's Dudley: Weak dollar should help boost import prices, help push up inflationBy Eren Sengezer
Additional remarks from New York Fed President William Dudley is crossing the wires, with the key takeaways, via Reuters, found below:
- Don't expect inflation to get back to 2 pct in medium term
- Year over year inflation measures will be depressed for a while
- Weak dollar should help boost import prices, help push up inflation
- Sequential U.S. inflation numbers should rebound more quickly
- Should take 6-10 months for weak recent inflation readings to 'drop out' of annual inflation readings
- Rising U.S. wealth inequality could push up savings rate, possibly weaken economy at margins
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.