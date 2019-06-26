Fed's Daly: Headwinds, slowing growth could strengthen argument for rate cut

Additional comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly continue to cross the wires.

"If a rate cut is necessary it could help bring the economy back to potential growth, support return of inflation to target," Daly said and reiterated that she is uncomfortable with the direction of inflation. Below are some other key quotes.

"Headwinds, slowing growth could strengthen argument for rate cut."

"Want to see another U.S. jobs report to see if last report was noise or a more meaningful sign."

"Completely supportive of decision Fed took at last meeting."

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was last seen at 96.18, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.