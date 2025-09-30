Fed's Collins warns that rate cuts will follow, but only if the economy meets expectations

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Boston President Susan Collins warned that the Fed could have room to continue interest rate cuts, but only if economic conditions remain on-balance.
Key highlights
If economy meets expectations, gradual rate cuts to follow.
Aggressive rate cuts court inflation risks.
Economic outlook roughly in line with Fed forecasts.
Supportive financial conditions give space to watch data.
Fed still needs to manage inflation risks.
