Fed’s Collins signals openness to rate cut as soon as next month 

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Boston President Susan Collins signaled openness to a rate cut as soon as Septemebr, citing tariff pressures and potential labor market weakness despite near-term inflation risks, the Wall Street Journal reported on late Thursday.
Key quotes
Signals openness to rate cut as soon as next month.
Higher tariffs may squeeze consumers’ purchasing power, weakening spending.
Expects inflation to rise through year end before declining in 2026.
Open to rate cut due to risks of weaker employment and higher tariffs.
Market reaction
At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.04% on the day at 98.60.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears target the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD extends its decline for the fourth day in a row, trading in the low-0.6400s as markets gear up for the opening bell in Asia. The pair reached new monthly lows and opened the door to a potential challenge of its critical 200-day SMA around 0.6380 sooner rather than later.
EUR/USD could see its decline pick up pace to 1.1400
EUR/USD resumes its downward bias on Thursday, retreating to multi-day troughs and putting the 1.1600 support to the test. The pair’s pullback comes on the back of the marked data-led rebound in the US Dollar prior to the key speech by Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
Gold hovers around $3,340, awaits fresh clues
Gold struggles to build on its gains from Wednesday, trading below $3,350 per troy ounce on Thursday. The renewed weakness in the precious metal follows a marked pick-up in the Greenback as well as rising US yields across different time frames.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stall as focus shifts to Jackson Hole
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) remain steady at press time on Thursday, following minor turbulence after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.