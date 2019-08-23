Fed's Bullard: Will be a robust debate about a 50 basis point cut at next meeting

In an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the Federal Reserve has to react to the "downdraft in global yields."

"There will be a robust debate about a 50 basis point cut at next Fed policy meeting," Bullard stated. "The Fed is willing to take all the action that it needs to in order to continue the economic expansion."

The Greenback seems to be pushing lower on these remarks and China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on US imports. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.12% on the day at 98.32.