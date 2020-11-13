Fed's Bullard: Recession likely only lasted through March and April

"The baseline is that further stimulus will be approved to help a more targeted group of people," St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Households still have a lot of resources in aggregate, though a 'K' shape of recovery means some may need more help."

"Recession likely only lasted through March and April."

"Change in TIPS yields shows market faith in the Fed hitting inflation target."

"Almost all US GDP can be produced even with coronavirus circulating."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored those comments and was last seen losing 0.12% on a daily basis at 92.86.