Fed’s Bullard favors balance sheet reduction in the second half of 2017

Fed’s Bullard favors balance sheet reduction in the second half of 2017By Omkar Godbole
St. Louis Federal Reserve (Fed) President James Bullard, during his speech in Tokyo, said he is looking forward to starting Fed balance sheet normalization in the second half of this year.
Key quotes
See the marginal impact on long-term yields from Fed balance sheet reduction
We are monitoring subprime auto and student loans, but they are not near danger levels
Good to cap the amount of mortgage-backed securities allowed to run off balance sheet
Prudent from the BOJ to lay out an exit strategy