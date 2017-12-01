Fed's Bullard: Any impact of new administration policies likely not felt until at least 2018

Fed's Bullard: Any impact of new administration policies likely not felt until at least 2018By Felipe Erazo
St. Louis Fed's President James Bullard was on the wires, via Reuters, stating that any impact of Trump administration's policies likely not felt until at least 2018.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Says no likely surge in inflation next year due to incoming administration; Fed policy rate can remain 'fairly low'
- The U.S and the world not likely to shift soon to higher interest rate 'regime'
- Properly designed fiscal, tax and regulatory policies by new administration could push up productivity, and thus potential growth