Fed's Bullard: A couple rate cuts in 2019 could shift the yield curve upward

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard was out with some comments in the last hour, via CNN International, saying that a couple of rate cuts in 2019 could shift the yield curve upward and moving now would be an insurance against any slowdown.
EUR/USD falls to 1.1200 on ECB headlines
Market talks suggesting that European policymakers are studying a potential revamp of their inflation goal of below but close to2.0%. EUR/USD bounces just modestly from a daily low of 1.1204.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.2500 resistance
The GBP/USD pair holds on to daily gains triggered by USD weakness and upbeat UK Retail Sales, but Brexit concerns cap the upside. Fed speakers eyed.
USD/JPY weakens farther below 108.00 handle, drops to over 2-week lows
Sliding US bond yields weigh on the USD amid impending Fed rate cut later this July. US-China trade tensions underpin JPY’s safe-haven demand and add to the selling bias.
Gold: Dip-buying to limit any further declines
With technical indicators on hourly/daily charts still holding in the bullish territory, any subsequent slide towards the trading range resistance breakpoint – around the $1418 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Federal Reserve Beige Book: A rate cut is not about the US economy
The basic notes of the US economy, success on the consumer and labor sides coupled to an apprehensive business sector remained the status quo in the latest Federal Reserve report issued on Wednesday.