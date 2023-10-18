Fed's Bowman: Inflation has come down but remains too high

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle W. Bowman commented at a Fed Listens event on Thursday that inflation in the US has come down but is still too high.
Key quotes
“What has been somewhat surprising, however, is that the relative strength in goods spending has persisted, rather than reverting to its pre-pandemic trends.”
“This pattern we see in the US is also unusual relative to other advanced economies, where the composition of goods versus services spending appears to have returned to historical norms.”
Market reaction
At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.02% on the day at 106.54.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to gain ground around 1.0530, focus on the US data, Fed’s Powell speech
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain and resumes its downside during the early Asian session on Thursday. The escalating geopolitical tension between Israel-Hamas and higher US Treasury bond yield exert some selling pressure on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150, approaching weekly lows
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading near the weekly lows at the 1.2140 area. Risk off sentiment, a firm US Dollar and concerns about the UK economy weighs on the pair. Higher Treasury yields contribute to market jitters and bolster the Greenback.
Gold trades around $1,950 as risk aversion intensifies Premium
Gold price resumed its rally amid escalating Middle East tensions, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,962.62 a troy ounce. XAU/USD holds on to intraday gains, trading at around $1,949 mid-American session as the US Dollar got some attention on the back of plummeting stock markets.
XRP whale transaction inspires Ripple buying pressure with CTO questioning SEC over Ethereum
XRP whales have shown signs of resurfacing, growing their holdings as indicated by massive Ripple token transfers from exchanges to new and existing wallets. Meanwhile, Ripple chief technology officer has challenged the US SEC after its recent fit on spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.
Australian Jobs Preview: Will another positive report really help the Aussie? Premium
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release September employment data on Thursday, October 19, at 01:30 GMT. Following the impressive addition of 64,900 jobs in August, which exceeded expectations, the country is expected to have added 20,000 new jobs in September.