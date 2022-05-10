“The US GDP will increase by 2.6% this year,” said Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. The policymaker also mentioned that the economy is strong, and demand is high.
Watch here: Atlanta Fed President Bostic speaking at The Financial Markets Conference
Additional comments
Fed policy must be robust, vigilant, and adaptive.
The financial market's reaction to the fed has been very quick.
Demand for fed actions could initiate a quick response.
Neutral rate = 2.0-2.5%.
Market implications
Following the comments, EUR/USD remains defensive around 1.0530, keeping the two-week-old trading range intact, as market players await the key US inflation data.
Also read: US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked?
Annual inflation in the US climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April. Core CPI is expected to fall to 6% from 6.5% in the same period.