Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one more interest rate hike by year's end

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one more interest rate hike by year's endBy Eren Sengezer
Additional comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic recently crossed the wires, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Still expecting one more interest rate hike by year's end, but not wedded to it
- Will be studying September job losses to see if they are within bounds of what was expected, given effect of hurricanes
- If economy continues to grow as expected would be comfortable with December rate hike, but 'the numbers have surprised us before'
- Expects U.S. central bank's policy of slow steady return of rates to normal levels to continue in 2018
- Has not baked any change in fiscal policies into economic forecasts
- Details on tax plan will matter a lot, unclear whether companies would use tax savings to invest or just reposition debt or equity
