Fed's Bostic: Not worried about rise in bond yields

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that he is not worried about the rise in US Treasury bond yields as they remain low from a historic perspective, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It's clear that monetary policy needs to focus on the immediate term, not expecting a need to think about tapering for a while."

"Job market repair is going to take a while, safe to think it will continue into 2022."

"Twist of bond purchases to longer-term securities not at the forefront of policy discussion."

"Not seeing signs that SPACs or other new financial tools are introducing significant risk to the financial system."

"Excessive inflation is not something the Fed will have to worry about for a long time."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extends its recovery on the back of surging US Treasury bond yields and was last seen posting small daily gains at 90.19.