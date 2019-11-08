Fed’s Bostic: Not hearing any hints suggesting that consumer spending is slowing

More comments are flowing in from the Atlanta Fed President Bostic, via Reuters, as he now speaks on the economic outlook.

Not hearing any hints suggesting that consumer spending is slowing.

Fed wants to detect any signs that things may be weakening as early as possible.

There will be a ‘new phase’ of tariff war if businesses start to pass costs on to consumers.

Fed is in 'unchartered territory' as it works to increase banking reserves.

Fed asked banks about their limit on reserves, and limit turned out to be different from what they reported.

He would not be troubled if inflation went to 2.2% and stayed there, comfortable with some variance above and below target.