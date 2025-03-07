Fed's Bostic: Economy in remarkable flux, difficult to know where things will land

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said late Thursday that the US economy is in incredible flux and it’s hard to know where things will land.

Economy is in incredible flux, hard to know where things will land.



If wait for trends to show up in national economic data before acting, we could be too late.



We are out there watching developments, talking to people on the ground.



We need to be mindful of any changes that impact prices and employment.



Tariffs introduce higher costs, which will eventually lead to higher prices.



Whether those higher prices result in sustained inflation remains an open question.



At the start of the year, my outlook was that inflation would be volatile, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen.



From the beginning, I was already in a reassessment mode, looking for a clearer signal.



The overall direction remains uncertain.



Businesses are optimistic about certain areas of the economy, such as deregulation and energy.



I don’t think we’ll have a clear answer for some time.



I’d be surprised if we gain significant clarity on the impact of these policies before late spring or summer.



The decision at the May or June meeting will depend on how much clarity we have by then.



We’ll need to be patient.



It’s never ideal for the Fed to shift policy direction from one meeting to the next.



