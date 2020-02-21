Businesses in the US expect the coronavirus outbreak to cause short-term disruption, Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told CNBC on Friday and added that their models pointed out to a short-term hit followed by a recovery after.

"No impulses to do anything with our current policy stance," Bostic noted and reiterated that he sees the US GDP growth in 2020 around 2-2.25%. "The bond market is reflecting a low neutral rate of interest, flight to safety."

USD reaction

The US Dollar Index ignored these comments and was last down 0.2% on the day at 96.68.