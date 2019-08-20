Danske Bank analysts note that yesterday, the Fed's Rosengren pushed back against further rate cuts arguing that the US economy is still in good shape and he does not expect a significant slowdown.

Key Quotes

“Rosengren, who voted against the first cut last month, said "I just want to see evidence we are going into something that is more a slowdown ". The Fed has been extraordinarily quiet in the past couple of weeks after the FOMC meeting and markets are awaiting more details from Fed chair Powell when he speaks at the annual Jackson Hole conference on Friday (we are also probably going to hear from some of the other FOMC members as well, but nothing is scheduled as of now).”

“In the other camp to Rosengren is US President Trump, who yesterday maintained the pressure on the Fed by tweeting that the Fed should cut rates by at least 100bp and possibly restart QE to support both the US and world economy. While we think the Fed will bark off the political pressure, we still think the economic reality means the Fed will deliver cuts over the next six months without pre-committing to more easing.”