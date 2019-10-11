Fed speak and Chinese GDP amongst market movers next week – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that in the week ahead, they will look out for the last Fed speeches before the blackout period begins.

Key Quotes

“In the euro area, we expect another dire set of industrial production figures for August. We hope the ZEW prints bring better news for October.”

“In the UK, we expect Brexit negotiations to take centre stage. We also expect several economic releases and Bank of England speeches.”

“We are likely to see a further decline in Chinese GDP growth for Q3. The trade war is one reason but structurally growth also looks set to be on a declining path over the next decade.”

“In Sweden, we are due to get the September unemployment rate. Unemployment has soared over the past few months and we expect a correction. Even so, we believe it remains far higher than the Riksbank forecast.”