The Federal Reserve (Fed) is about to end its two-day meeting with a hawkish hold, analysts at BBH note.
Fed is set to wait until inflation hits 2% target
“At the May 1 decision, the Fed acknowledged the worsening inflation outlook by noting that in recent months, there has been a lack of further progress toward the Committee's 2% inflation objective.”
“The Fed reiterated that it does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”
“With most inflation measures still running higher than desired since that meeting, we do not expect the Fed to shift its tone today.”
