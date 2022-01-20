Fed: March lift-off is a done deal – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank cemented a March Fed rate hike in their latest research report.
Key quotes
“In the United States, we forecast a rate lift-off in March, and foresee a total increase of 175bps in 2022. A less robust labor market in the United States and a need to fully taper asset purchases explain the slightly less aggressive path for the Federal Reserve than the Bank of Canada.”
“Inflation would remain uncomfortably high through 2023 even if rates rise as we predict.”
