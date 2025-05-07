Apart perhaps from the US President, hardly any market participants are likely in any doubt that the US Fed will leave interest rates unchanged today. The statement following the decision should also come as little surprise: Uncertainty regarding the impact of US tariff policy is still too high, one would have to wait for data on the economy and especially on inflation to be able to assess in which direction the risks are tilted - various FOMC members have hinted at this sufficiently in advance. Against this backdrop, the Fed meeting threatens to become a non-event for the dollar - despite the commotion in recent weeks, Commerzbank's Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes.
Powell faces renewed political pressure on cuts
"Fed Chair Jay Powell will not be able to avoid commenting on the US President's attacks. But what can he say, apart from what he has already said on the subject in the past? The independence of the US Federal Reserve is established by law and so on and so forth. Today, it should still be easy for Powell to give the impression that the Fed is independent and can resist political pressure to cut interest rates."
"An increasingly weak economy is likely to massively increase political pressure. The longer the Fed can withstand this pressure, i.e. the longer it holds interest rates, the better for the dollar. In contrast, any signs that it will soon cut interest rates are likely to weaken the US currency. After all, the suspicion that the political pressure has had an effect will be difficult to shake off in this case. Our US experts assume that the Fed will take until September to make its first rate cut. Until then, its steadfastness should benefit the dollar."
"This is all the more the case the more economic growth threatens to weaken. Some may then accuse the Fed of falling 'behind the curve'. However, independence is not only characterised by being able to do the right thing (from the central bank's point of view), but - and this might be an umcomfortable truth - it is just as important to have the freedom to make potential mistakes."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.1350, awaits Fed policy decision
EUR/USD is on the defensive but holds above 1.1350 in the European trading hours. US-China trade talks and China rate cuts lift market mood and the US Dollar alongside. Traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed policy announcements due later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3350 as USD firms up ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3350 in European trading on Wednesday, eroding a part of its weekly gains. The pair's decline is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength as risk mood improves on optimism over US-China trade talks and Chinese monetary policy supprort. Fed verdict awaited.
Gold corrects from two-week highs, Fed decision eyed
Gold price has come under intense selling pressure early Wednesday, correcting sharply from two-week highs of $3,435. Renewed optimism over the upcoming US-China trade talks and profit-taking ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcements.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple (XRP) price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China. If risk-on sentiment among whales improves, demand could keep XRP elevated above key support areas and possibly ignite a rally toward $3.00 in the coming weeks.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.