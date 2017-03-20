Fed: Confident about the economy but June hike expectations downgraded - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the Federal Reserve officials sounded considerably more confident about the US economy’s underlying strength and rising prices, but this seemed now to be mostly an attempt to ensure that last week’s hike was not a surprise.

Key Quotes

“The FOMC statement and the forecasts simply confirmed the pace of normalization that had been previously signaled.”

“Moreover, the Federal Reserve has been unable to rebuild its credibility in the sense that investors still doubt that the central bank will deliver the rate hikes that it thinks will be appropriate. If investors took seriously that the Federal Reserve would hike rates five more times by the end of next year, the two-year note would not be yielding around 1.30%.”

“Following the FOMC meeting, the market downgraded the chances of a follow-up hike in June. Judging by the Fed Funds futures strip, about one in nine think the Fed will not hike again. About a third thinks there may be one more hike, and one third accepts the dots that indicate two hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.”

“Five of the regional Fed presidents speak in the week ahead. Leaving aside Bullard, who seems to be still developing the new approach unveiled last year, and Evans, who leans to the dovish side, most of the other regional president will likely continue to press their case for quicker normalization. However, we again suggest putting more weight on the guidance from the Fed’s leadership, and in the week ahead that means Yellen and Dudley. They may offer a less dovish interpretation of the Fed’s recent decision than the market seems to believe.”