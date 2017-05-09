Ex-Japan MOF Watanabe: BOJ should start reducing its annual bond-purchase target later this year

Ex-Japan MOF Watanabe: BOJ should start reducing its annual bond-purchase target later this yearBy Dhwani Mehta
President of the Institute for International Monetary Affairs in Tokyo and Former Japanese Ministry of Finance (MOF) Currency Chief, Hiroshi Watanabe, crossed the wires earlier on the day, via Bloomberg, citing:
Japanese economy has recovered enough for BOJ to begin to cut back on its stimulus policy
Should start to reduce its annual bond-purchase target later this year
"Just as an endless intravenous drip becomes ineffective, monetary policy should be changed to reduce stimulus once the economy is no longer facing any headwinds"
"This would create a buffer for future needs. There is absolutely no reason to deter such a decision by saying we have to wait for inflation to reach 2 percent"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.