EU's von der Leyen: Aiming for zero tariffs, zero quotas in trade deal with UK

In trade negotiations with Britain, the EU will be aiming for zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumpings, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted during a press conference on Friday.

Von der Leyen further added that she expects the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement by January and said that it will be of utmost importance to keep strong security ties with the UK.

In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair continues to consolidate the latest rally and was last seen trading at 1.3388, up 1.7% on the day.

"We have 11 months to negotiate a trade deal with Britain," von der Leyen noted. "We will have to prioritise, put focus on issues that are cliff edge if they are not done."