EU’s Tusk: Succeeded at summit to rebuild atmosphere of trust with UK on Brexit

EU’s Tusk: Succeeded at summit to rebuild atmosphere of trust with UK on BrexitBy Eren Sengezer
European Council President Donald Tusk recently crossed the news wires, providing the key headlines, via LiveSquawk, found below:
- Succeeded at summit to rebuild atmosphere of trust with UK on Brexit
- We need a more positive narrative to reach Brexit deal in December
- I may be a little bit more optimistic than Barnier on Brexit talks
- Deadlock between EU and UK has been exaggerated
