EU's Sassoli: Only two options left for Brexit, "an extension or no-deal"

In a statement summarising his conversation with British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson on Tuesday, European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli said that there were only two options left for Brexit, "an extension or no-deal," as reported by Reuters.

The British Pound stays under pressure following these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.62%, or 75 pips, on the day at 1.2214 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.52% on a daily basis at 0.8970. Below are some additional quotes.

"There has been no progress after meeting with PM Johnson."

"We think an orderly Brexit is the best outcome."

"European Parliament will not agree to a deal at any price."

"European Parliament will not agree to a deal that undermines the Good Friday Agreement, or single market."

"The United Kingdom's proposals to replace backstop are a long way short of something Parliament can agree to."

"PM Johnson said he would not request a Brexit extension."