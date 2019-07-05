EU’s Juncker: Process to appoint Ursula von der Leyen as commission chair was not very transparent

Reuters is out with the comments from the European Union (EU) Commission President Juncker, as he speaks about the appointment of Germany's Ursula von der Leyen as the next head of the European Commission.

Juncker said the process to appoint Ursula von der Leyen as commission chair was not very transparent.

On Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk asked the European Parliament to approve Germany's Ursula von der Leyen as the next head of the European Commission.