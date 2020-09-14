EU’s Dombrovskis: US should eliminate tariffs on steel, aluminum

The US should do away with the tariffs on the European Union’s (EU) steel and aluminum, the newly appointed Trade Commissioner and European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.

Further comments

Repeats desire for an aircraft-aid deal with the US. WTO verdict on Boeing aid is `imminent'.

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the common currency, as markets cheer the upbeat Eurozone Industrial Production data for July.

EUR/USD, currently, trades at 1.1856, up 0.15% on the day.